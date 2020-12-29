Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $529,366.48 and approximately $42.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013390 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

