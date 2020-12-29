Planet Fitness Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,719 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average volume of 530 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.45, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

