Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $426.10

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 426.10 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 422.90 ($5.53), with a volume of 129619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($5.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

