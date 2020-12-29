POA Price Tops $0.0179 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. POA has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $127,384.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,970,213 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

