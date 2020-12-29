Polymath (POLY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.97 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $43.73 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00462183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

