Polymath Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and $1.97 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00462183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

