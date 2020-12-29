Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

POWL stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

