PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.34.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1604715 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

