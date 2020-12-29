Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 5.5%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.98. 1,405,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,459,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

