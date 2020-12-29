Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prevail Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

