Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

