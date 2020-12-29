PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.20 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $504,806.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00043773 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,529,299 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

