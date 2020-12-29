ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 54060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

