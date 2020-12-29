ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Trading 0.3% Higher

ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 4,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYY. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap400 by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap400 by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

About ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

