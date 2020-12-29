Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

