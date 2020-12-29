Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

