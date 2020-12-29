Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.70. Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,750 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

