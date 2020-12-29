QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.75 ($4.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Insiders have bought a total of 14,259 shares of company stock worth $4,401,914 in the last three months.

LON QQ traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.20 ($3.66). 626,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.81. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

