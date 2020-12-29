Quant (QNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $12.68 or 0.00045733 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $153.14 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020237 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002589 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

