Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Hits $131.53 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00041265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $131.53 million and $2.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005155 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003739 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.