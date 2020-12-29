Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quidel and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $534.89 million 14.41 $72.92 million $2.73 67.12 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 173.18 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quidel and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 2 2 0 2.20 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quidel currently has a consensus target price of $219.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Quidel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quidel has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 23.61% 33.86% 21.05% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Summary

Quidel beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

