Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

QUMU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,001. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

