QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $24.68 and $7.50. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $286,635.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00042157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00280894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.87 or 0.02043752 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

