RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADA. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

