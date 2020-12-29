Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7,372.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

