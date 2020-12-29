Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.39 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.