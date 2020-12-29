RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.11. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

