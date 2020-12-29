Rebased Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Rebased has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $153,669.34 and $115.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00204733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00601313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00326012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

