RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.27% of RedHill Biopharma worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

