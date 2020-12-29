REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills Sells 4,500 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

