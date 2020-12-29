Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25. 1,284,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,293,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.