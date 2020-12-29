Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.15. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 66,162,074 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,537,237 shares of company stock worth $334,156,255.

About Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.