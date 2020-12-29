Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Renault has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.55.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

