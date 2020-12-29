Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $179.03 million and $67.96 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

