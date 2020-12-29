Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 2,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

