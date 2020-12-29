Reviewing CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.49 -$212.00 million $1.57 4.36 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 18.76 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging.

Volatility & Risk

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorePoint Lodging and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

