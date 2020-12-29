RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Trading Down 15.5%

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) traded down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $27.00. 11,193,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average session volume of 884,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get RMG Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,323,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 14.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $534,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.