& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 4,926 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,968,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,996,673.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total transaction of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,707. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

