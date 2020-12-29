Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHVF opened at $344.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.47. Roche has a 1-year low of $281.04 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.