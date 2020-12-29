Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $2.25 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00008623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and $827,358.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00294075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

