Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.69

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.69 and last traded at $158.20, with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.13.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.