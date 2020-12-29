ROOBEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,159.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $160,159.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.