Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.62. 1,591,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

