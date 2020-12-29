Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.68

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 905174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$63.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.18.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

