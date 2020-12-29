Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $170.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,036,988 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $99,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.