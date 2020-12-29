Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,979 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

