Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $35.90. 5,189,046 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

