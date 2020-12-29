RPICoin (RPI) One Day Volume Hits $25.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $26,810.99 and approximately $25.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,043,691,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,679,789 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

