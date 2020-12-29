RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Down to $75.70

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $73.20. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 115,610 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.64. The stock has a market cap of £200.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

In other news, insider John Douglas purchased 3,365 shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

About RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

