Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 2.5%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 137,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 227,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ruhnn by 147.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

